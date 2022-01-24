TAAK discusses handicrafts promotion with officials

Srinagar, Jan 24: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Monday held an interactive meeting with Director Handloom and Handicrafts Mahmood A Shah as part of the department's efforts to promote handicrafts and artisans associated with it among the travelers.
In this regard, Mahmood Shah said the department has been conducting Craft Tours to give a boost to the artisan community by giving them direct access to the buyers.
He urged the travel and tour operators to include Craft Tours in their Tour itineraries to help the department's initiative.
He said Srinagar has earned itself a place in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) and is among 49 worldwide cities to earn this honor this year.
On the occasion, he also distributed digital brochures of Craft Tours highlighting Craft Centers in the old city Srinagar wherein most of the artisans are national awardees.
The Director Handloom and Handicrafts further said they are making efforts to get the GI tags to Kashmir-specific crafts and products.
In this regard, Mahmood Shah said, a dossier for Wagov,Namda and Shikara has been prepared and is ready to be submitted to GI Authorities in Chennai.
"The GI tagging for Houseboat, crewel, chain stitch, copper, wicker willow is under process," he informed.
Notably, Pashmina, Sozni, Kani, Paper Machie, Walnut, Carpet, and Khatumbund have already been GI tagged to preserve their originality and uniqueness.