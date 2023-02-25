TAAK felicitates newly elected KCCI president

Srinagar, Feb 25: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Saturday felicitated the newly elected President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Javed Ahmad Tenga and its Secretary General Faiz Ahmad Bakshi.
In a simple ceremony here at TAAK Office, the Tenga hailed the contribution of TAAK in the tourism sector saying the association has earned a good name and faith owing to the impeccable services it has rendered for the growth of the tourism sector in the Valley.
Tenga said tourism is one of the mainstays of the economy and all the issues it is facing will be taken up with the higher authorities.
On the occasion, Faiz Bakshi said the new KCCI body formed after a gap of four years has many unfinished tasks which they will take up on a priority basis.
He also assured his all-out support to TAAK for all its promotional activities in advance to highlight the issues.
Earlier, President TAAK Farooq A Kuthoo felicitated and congratulated Tenga and Baskhi for their landslide victory in the KCCI elections.
Kuthoo, who also won election, and is elected EC to the newly constituted body of the KCCI, said the Chamber has a great role to play in the development of all economic sectors especially tourism in the Valley.