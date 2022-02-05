TAAK holds 13th AGM

Srinagar, Feb 5: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) held its 13th Annual General Meeting on Saturday virtually through the Zoom app in view of the COVID guidelines in place.
As per the statement issued here, the virtual AGM saw the attendance of a large number of TAAK members who interacted with the office bearers during the proceedings of the AGM.
Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. GN Itoo who was the keynote speaker in his address appreciated TAAK for following COVID guidelines and organising the AGM virtually due to COVID restrictions in place.
Dr Itoo said TAAK has been at the forefront in the promotion of Kashmir Tourism and assured his full support to the association in its endeavors to promote the J&K as the most sought-after tourism destination.
On the occasion, the Director Tourism said that the department is making every effort to invite travelers to the Union Territory by organizing webinars and roadshows.
Earlier, President TAAK Farooq Kuthoo, who chaired the AGM proceedings hailed the efforts of the Tourism department in attracting tourists to the Valley while also ensuring Covid protocols, testing of the travelers and vaccination of the stakeholders for risk-free tourism.
Kuthoo highlighted the achievements of the TAAK and hailed the contribution of its office bearers, Executive Committee members, and general members.
The President TAAK assured the association members of taking up all the issues of the travel sector with the higher authorities of the J & K Government for their redressal.