TAAK holds meet with service providers in Gulmarg

Gulmarg, Oct 13: Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) on Thursday held a threadbare meeting with representatives of various service providers at Gulmarg.
A statement said that the meeting was aimed at discussing problems tourists are facing while availing services at Gulmarg and also looking for viable solutions for their memorable trips.
The TAAK delegation comprised of former Presidents Peerzada Fayaz Ahmad, Farooq A Kuthoo and Secretary General Sajad Ahmad Kralyari.
From Gulmarg President Sumo Stand Tangmarg Riyaz Ahmad, President Pony Association Gulmarg (A) Basheer Ahmad, President Pony Association Gulmarg (B) Ghulam Ghulam Rasool, President All Terrain Vehicles Association (ATVs ) Zahoor Ahmad, Vice President Guides Association Javed Ahmad besides others were present.
TAAK raised various concerns with the representatives and urged them to work in tandem with various stakeholders and government authorities for smooth and hassle-free services to the tourists.
The representatives of these service providers also highlighted some of the issues including a lack of parking area for Srinagar-bound vehicles, lack of parking points for ponies, and allowing only registered guides to operate in and around Gulmarg.
TAAK delegation encouraged the participants of the meeting to practice ethical trade practices and take extreme care while dealing with the Tourists.
TAAK also urged them to take into consideration the eco-sensitivities of the area and take care of the eco-fragile locales of Gulmarg
TAAK delegation assured them that their genuine demands would be taken up with the higher authorities so that tourists visiting Gulmarg don’t face any difficulties.