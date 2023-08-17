Tackle NPA issue in a liberal way: PHDCCI to Banks

Srinagar: Kashmir region PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the 59th Empowered Committee Meeting on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh.

A statement said that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of General Manager RBI J&K, Sandeep Mittal in Srinagar. The Chamber, represented by A P Vicky Shaw, Chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Convenor, and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan actively engaged in fruitful discussions during the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of JK Bank, SBI, PNB and all private Banks, the Department of Industries and Commerce, SIDBI, KVIB along with Senior officials of RBI from the Jammu regional office.

Several key topics were addressed, including the registration of MSMEs under the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), a review of Udyam registration, the review of MSME financing, sponsored cases under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and the review of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the MSME sector.