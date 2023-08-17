Tackle NPA issue in a liberal way: PHDCCI to Banks

Srinagar: Kashmir region PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the 59th Empowered Committee Meeting on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh.
A statement said that the meeting was held under the chairmanship of General Manager RBI J&K, Sandeep Mittal in Srinagar. The Chamber, represented by A P Vicky Shaw, Chairman, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Convenor, and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan actively engaged in fruitful discussions during the meeting. The meeting was attended by representatives of JK Bank, SBI, PNB and all private Banks, the Department of Industries and Commerce, SIDBI, KVIB along with Senior officials of RBI from the Jammu regional office.
Several key topics were addressed, including the registration of MSMEs under the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), a review of Udyam registration, the review of MSME financing, sponsored cases under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and the review of non-performing assets (NPAs) in the MSME sector.
During the meeting, the Chamber urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to request banks to examine NPAs and stressed accounts of MSME units in a liberal manner and find resolutions for genuine entrepreneurs, the statement said.
Recognising the importance of awareness and education, it was unanimously decided that the PHD chamber, in collaboration with the RBI, would initiate a robust awareness programme for Udyami and TReDS across the Union Territory. Regarding the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme, banks were directed to obtain written confirmation from borrowers regarding their willingness to avail of the CGTMSE cover for loans or avail it through a mortgage.
The PHD Chamber also emphasised the need for the RBI to monitor the progress and achievements of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for various schemes and interventions in the region. The Chamber expressed gratitude for the opening of a new branch of SIDBI, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Chamber, the statement said.