‘Taj Mahal’ in snow melts hearts in Gulmarg

Baramulla, Feb 11: A snow Sculpture of the Taj Mahal created by the Grand Mumtaz Resorts at tourist resort Gulmarg has become the main attraction for hundreds of tourists visiting Gulmarg.
Members of The hotel Grand Mumtaz resort created the replica of the Taj Mahal in 17 days in Sub Zero temperature with an aim to make the tourist destination Gulmarg more appealing and memorable for the tourists visiting this winter.
ìThe Taj Mahal is a symbol of love. The sculpture of Taj Mahal created from frozen snow at Gulmarg has been erected out of love for our visitors,î said an employee of Grand Mumtaz resorts.
General Manager, Satyajit Gopal, said that the sculpture has been prepared in 17 days by a team of hotel members. He said the sculpture measuring 24 feet by 24 by 16 feet high in size has been created without any professional assistance. He said the hard work in sub-zero temperature by the hotel members has turned the sculpture memorable for visitors.
ìThis winter Gulmarg is witnessing a massive footfall of tourists. It has encouraged us to make the tourists visit more memorable and catchy,î said Satyajit.
The sculpture proved a great attraction for tourists. Hundreds of tourists on Friday were seen taking selfies in front of the sculpture while some of the tourists were seen sharing videos with their friends and relatives.
ìGulmarg is heaven. The efforts like creating such sculptures make this tourist destination further charming. It has been a great experience here so far,î said Ashok Kumar, a visitor.
Earlier, Kashmirís first iglo cafÈ was built by the management of Kolahoie Ski resort. Soon after its pics went viral, scores of tourists visited the iglo cafÈ and enjoyed a new experience in their life.