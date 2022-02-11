‘Taj Mahal’ in snow melts hearts in Gulmarg

Members of The hotel Grand Mumtaz resort created the replica of the Taj Mahal in 17 days in Sub Zero temperature with an aim to make the tourist destination Gulmarg more appealing and memorable for the tourists visiting this winter.

ìThe Taj Mahal is a symbol of love. The sculpture of Taj Mahal created from frozen snow at Gulmarg has been erected out of love for our visitors,î said an employee of Grand Mumtaz resorts.