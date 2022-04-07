Take advantage of self-employment schemes: DC Kupwara to youth

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today urged the educated unemployed youth of the district to come forward and take advantage of various self-employment schemes (SES), envisaged by the Union Territory Government to overcome the unemployment issue in the district.
The DC was addressing a certificate distribution function held here.
He said that various schemes have been launched specially for women as an endeavour to empower them. He also held one to one interactions with passing out 19 candidates and distributed certificates among them. He apprised them of various opportunities available for women entrepreneurs in UT.
On the occasion, the candidates also shared their experience of the EDP and their business ideas.
Earlier, it was given out that a 10-Day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) was held under Tejaswani Livelihood Scheme at JKEDI Kupwara to achieve the special endeavour of Mission Youth of J&K Government to empower the young women by helping them to become self-reliant. The candidates have successfully completed a 10-day training programme.
On the occasion, the Nodal Officer for Mission Youth/Employment, Nizam Wani and District Nodal officer EDI, Iftikhar Ahmad informed that the passing out entrepreneurs shall be facilitated by Mission Youth to avail financial assistance under Mudra loan from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5.00 lakh.
Mission Youth, J&K shall provide an amount of Rs. 50,000 or 10 per cent of project cost (whichever is minimum) as subsidy. Besides, the interest component of the loan shall also be sponsored by Mission Youth as a special incentive, they added.