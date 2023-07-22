Take advantage of various Govt schemes: Dir Horticulture to farmers

Anantnag: Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today visited district Anantnag and participated in the awareness camp organised on the theme ‘Modified High-Density Plantation programme’ at Budget Accommodation Hall Kokernag.
A statement said that the Director was accompanied by Sub District Magistrate Kokernag, Chief Horticulture Officer, Subject Matter Specialist, Horticulture Development Officers, and field functionaries of the department besides MC Chairman, DDC Larnoo, and DDC Kokernag.
A large number of orchardists of the adjoining area participated in the awareness programme wherein details about different employment generation schemes available with the department were discussed.
The programme aimed to raise awareness among farmers about government schemes, initiatives, and technological advancements in the agricultural, horticultural and allied sectors.
While addressing the gathering, Director Horticulture Kashmir impressed upon the participants to come forward and take advantage of various schemes viz. MIDH, PMDP, HADP, CAPEX etc. being implemented by the Horticulture Department.
He also gave on-spot instructions to the officers to organise more such programmes in every nook and corner of the district in order to generate awareness among orchardists in general and intending youth to avail the chance to take the sector to new heights
Highlighting the importance, Director Horticulture emphasised that it is the awareness and information that equips farmers with the latest knowledge and skills. By providing proper training and guidance, farmers can significantly enhance their crop yield and income, thereby contributing to the growth of the agriculture industry.
He instructed the officers to effectively publicize and implement the programme, actively encouraging and motivating farmers to participate.
Earlier, Director visited Fruit Plant Nursery Bijbehara to take stock of the nursery preparation and other activities in the departmental nursery.