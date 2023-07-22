Take advantage of various Govt schemes: Dir Horticulture to farmers

Anantnag: Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today visited district Anantnag and participated in the awareness camp organised on the theme ‘Modified High-Density Plantation programme’ at Budget Accommodation Hall Kokernag.

A statement said that the Director was accompanied by Sub District Magistrate Kokernag, Chief Horticulture Officer, Subject Matter Specialist, Horticulture Development Officers, and field functionaries of the department besides MC Chairman, DDC Larnoo, and DDC Kokernag.

A large number of orchardists of the adjoining area participated in the awareness programme wherein details about different employment generation schemes available with the department were discussed.

The programme aimed to raise awareness among farmers about government schemes, initiatives, and technological advancements in the agricultural, horticultural and allied sectors.

While addressing the gathering, Director Horticulture Kashmir impressed upon the participants to come forward and take advantage of various schemes viz. MIDH, PMDP, HADP, CAPEX etc. being implemented by the Horticulture Department.