Tanishq organises customers meet

Srinagar, May 6:Tanishq India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata held a memorable evening for its customers on the occasion of celebrating the holy month of Ramdan at TajVivanta Dal View here.
As per the statement, this exclusive event was an enjoyable evening for the customers with an engaging session on diamonds from the house of Tanishq.
The customer engagement event saw a huge turnaround of more than 150 enthusiastic and lively Tanishq customers. The fun-filled customer engagement activity showcased the wedding and diamond jewellery collection.
The event was attended by Jewellery customers who were equally excited to be a part of the event. It was followed by a delicious and authentic Kashmiri Wazwan dinner. A performance by popular Sufi singer Noor Mohammed Shah made the evening memorable with his mesmerizing voice for the audience, it said.
The aim of the event was to celebrate the bond that Tanishq shares with its customers. Experts from Tanishq team, Vidhya, Sohrab and Faizanalso gave a series of talks on the new collection and conducted a session on diamond awareness.