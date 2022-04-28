Tanishq organises customers’ meet in Srinagar

Srinagar: Tanishq India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata held a memorable evening for its customers on the occasion of celebrating the holy month of Ramadhan at TajVivanta, Srinagar.

As per the statement, this exclusive event was an enjoyable evening for the customers with an engaging session on diamonds and Diamond promises by Tanishq. The event was followed by Iftaar and dinner.