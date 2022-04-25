Tariq's Pashmkaar crafts success story

The traditional handicrafts of Kashmir have been manufactured, promoted, and sold traditionally for generations. Like any other craft, Kashmir’s crafts are encountering new ideas where innovative minds are using contemporary tactics to give the art and craft a new life.

Over the years, the brand consciousness mindset of customers has pushed manufacturers to work hard and create local brands that can be recognized the world over. The world of Kashmir handicrafts is also meeting such people who want to turn the centuries-old handicrafts into a global brand.

Tariq Ahmad Dar, a Srinagar-based Handicraft manufacturer, and seller is one such name who is working hard to turn the Kashmir handicrafts into a global brand. His Brand ‘Pashmkaar’ is a step toward giving Kashmir its brand of Kashmir handicrafts. Dar aims to make it a global brand which will add another chapter to the world of Kashmiri handicrafts.