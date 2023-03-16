Tata Motors launches enhanced range of cars, SUVs

This new range comprises of a more upmarket rendition of India’s no. 1 SUV – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV – the Harrier, and its flagship SUV – the Safari.

“The low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. Reinforcing the trust in diesel engines and offering multiple choices to its customers, the company has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.”

Additionally, In line with customer expectations, the new range boasts of a more serene in-cabin experience that has been elevated with a Quieter Cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable, safer, and enjoyable.