Tata Motors launches enhanced range of cars, SUVs

Chandigarh: Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer today introduced its BS6 Phase II range of passenger vehicles with RDE and E20 compliant engines.
As per the statement, going beyond compliance, Tata Motors has refreshed its portfolio across powertrain options of petrol, diesel and CNG with new features which will deliver enhanced safety, drivability, comfort and convenience.
With this portfolio, the Company has also increased its standard warranty of 2 Years / 75,000 km to 3 Years / 1 lakh km across the range, offering a hassle-free ownership experience. On the sidelines, the company also announced the arrival of its new range of Red Dark products.
This new range comprises of a more upmarket rendition of India’s no. 1 SUV – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV – the Harrier, and its flagship SUV – the Safari.
“The low-end drivability of the Altroz and Punch have been enhanced such that they offer a much smoother experience in lower gears. Reinforcing the trust in diesel engines and offering multiple choices to its customers, the company has upgraded the Revotorq diesel engines for both Altroz and Nexon. Additionally, the Nexon Diesel engine has been retuned to deliver better performance.”
Additionally, In line with customer expectations, the new range boasts of a more serene in-cabin experience that has been elevated with a Quieter Cabin, Lower NVH and new features designed to make driving more comfortable, safer, and enjoyable.