Tata Tiago EV achieves 10,000-unit sales milestone

The Mumbai-headquartered company said it also made it the fastest electric vehicle to achieve this milestone in less than four months. The Tiago EV is the ‘fastest booked EV in India’, receiving 10,000 bookings in just 24 hours and 20,000 bookings by December 2022. The company said the EV has successfully made its way to 491 cities, covering a total of 11.2 million km and saving 1.6 million grams of carbon dioxide from emitting into the atmosphere. The Tiago has not only become a segment disrupter that offers “premiumness, safety and technology features and an eco-friendly footprint” but it is also a fun electric trendsetter that provides its users with a superior driving experience, according to a statement from Tata Motors.

VivekSrivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “The Tiago EV since its launch has been creating milestones. From becoming the ‘Fastest Booked EV in India’ to becoming the fastest EV in India to achieve the 10,000 delivery mark, this electric hatch has left no stone unturned.”