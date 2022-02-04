Technology-based governance now a necessity: Dr Jitendra
New Delhi, Feb 4: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge); MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that technology based governance is no longer an option, but a necessity, and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technological innovation has become a hallmark of the governance system.
The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the ìInnovations in Public Administrationî program of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) of Mission Karmayogi to identify successful innovations in public service pioneered by civil servants.
He said these will serve as case studies for capacity building of present and future civil servants. The Minister said that a CBC Knowledge Repository will be created to be accessed by all to scale up successful innovations in the whole country.
The event marked the launch of the portal, which would be open from February 4th to March 5th for government employees to share innovations undertaken by them. Capacity Building Commission invites all Government Employees to share their successful innovations at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/cbc-inviting-innovations. Selected Innovators will have the opportunity to showcase their leadership, creativity and initiatives to enhance governance and public service delivery in the Annual Health of Civil Services Report.
Lauding the role of CBC for successfully taking forward the vision of Prime Minister for genuine empowerment of civil servants within a short span of six months, Dr Jitendra Singh called upon them to set up Global Benchmarks to face global challenges head on.
Dr Jitendra Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special penchant for governance reforms and in the last seven and half years several out of box ideas were implemented for scaling up the administrative output. He said, in 2016 a path-breaking decision was taken making it mandatory for civil servants to undergo a three-month stint as Assistant Secretaries at the Centre before going to their respective cadre.
Similarly, the Minister said, the entire concept and format of the PM's Excellence Award has undergone a revolutionary change since 2014 as the focus shifted from Individual performance to competition among districts for excellence achieved in implementation of flagship schemes. The Minister said that Indiaís governance model has become a Jan Andolan with people responding to the Prime Ministerís call for Jan Bhagidari in major schemes.