‘Tejaswini scheme helps J&K women to tide over unemployment’

The scheme intends to provide assistance to all eligible young women who are domiciles of J&K and have a qualification of matriculation and above. It also caters to enterprises where women entrepreneurs hold not less than 50% of financial holding, besides providing assistance to set up women-centric businesses and micro start-ups.

Pertinently, Mission Youth has conceptualized this scheme for young women of J&K to uplift the status of women in society in view of low female participation in various entrepreneurial and livelihood generation activities.

In the financial year 2021-22, Mission Youth sponsored more than 2000 cases of women entrepreneurs under the scheme during the current financial year with a budgetary component of Rs 12 crore as a government subsidy.

The government also helps young aspiring women entrepreneurs in the acquisition of fixed assets (plant and machinery, equipment, furniture and fixtures) and meet the working capital needs for the purchase of various products and equipment etc.

Women entrepreneurs are also being provided EDP training through JKEDI to impart them with basic skills about running their business ventures.