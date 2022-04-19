Telecom subscribers’ base declines to 116.6 crore in Feb

New Delhi: Telecom subscribers' base in the country declined to 116.6 crore in February this year, with players like Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea losing customers in the mobile services segment during the period.

Bharti Airtel was the only net gainer in the mobile segment, according to the subscribers data report of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for February. The report was released on Tuesday.

On the other hand, fixed line customer base continued to increase with private telecom operators gaining market share while public sector firms -- BSNL and MTNL --lost subscribers.