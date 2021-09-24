Telugu film makers keen to explore J&K as shooting destination

This was disclosed by the office bearers of Telugu Film Producers Council and Telugu Film Directors Association in a meeting with the officers of J&K Tourism Department here today.

A team of officers from the Tourism Department, these days, is on a visit to Hyderabad to interact with members of tourism trade, media, film makers and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the officers informed the office bearers of these organisations about the recently launched Film Policy by the J&K administration under which all film permissions have been brought under single window clearance mechanism besides incentivising the producers opting to choose shooting in J&K.

The office bearers of Telugu Film Producers Council and Telugu Film Directors Association comprising T. Prasanna Kumar, Mohan Vadlaptla and N. Shankar and Tamareddy Bhardawaj appreciated the move of the Tourism Department to reach out to them to promote film tourism in J&K. They appreciated the recent launch of the Film Policy by the J&K administration and informed that they would be keen to explore J&K for the shootings of their upcoming movies. In this regard, they informed the officers that their respective organisations would be discussing the details of the Policy and would plan a familiarisation trip accordingly.

The team of officers also met the office bearers of Hyderabad Golf Association headed by its President, C. Dayakar Reddy at Golconda Golf Course.

The officers informed the members of Golf association that Golfing circuit of Jammu & Kashmir comprising the iconic Royal Springs Golf Course, Pahalgam Golf Course, historic courses like the Gulmarg Golf Course and Kashmir Golf Course besides Jammu-Tawi Golf Course provides a rich and varied world class experience to visiting golfers which is unparalleled in rest of the country.

The team of officers comprising CEO, Rajouri Development Authority, Vivek Puri and Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. Ahsanul Haq Chishti is on a visit here and yesterday they had detailed interactions with members of media and travel operators of Telangana and Andhra region.