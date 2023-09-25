The Fashion Station makes a stylish debut with retail outlet in City Mall

Srinagar: The renowned fashion brand, The Fashion Station, has taken a significant step towards expanding its reach by inaugurating its first-ever retail outlet in Srinagar at City Mall.

The grand opening ceremony witnessed the presence of Syed Zaidi, the Managing Director of The Fashion Station, along with his dedicated team and the store's owners, Seema Yasir and Yasir Ahmad.

This exciting addition to Srinagar's retail landscape marks a new era in fashion accessibility for the city's residents. The outlet specializes in ethnic women's designer wear, featuring an array of leading Pakistani brands that have captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts.

As a special treat to its customers, the outlet has launched an inaugural discount of 10 percent, valid until September 30, 2023. This discount is a gesture of appreciation for the warm welcome received from the fashion-savvy Srinagar audience.

Speaking about their offerings, the owners expressed their commitment to providing exclusive designer wear, which includes stitched, unstitched, and semi-stitched garments. The Fashion Station takes pride in being the number one destination in India for original Dubai-based Pakistani Suits. Their extensive catalogue boasts collaborations with over 100 renowned designer brands, including names like Maria B, Sana Safinaz, Gul Ahmed, Elan, Zara Shahjahan, and many others.

With a strong presence in India and a customer base of approximately one million patrons since its inception, The Fashion Station has carved a niche for itself in the world of fashion retail.