The Habitats Trust announces grants worth Rs 3.20 crore

Srinagar, June 24: The Habitats Trust, a not-for-profit organisation working towards the protection and conservation of India’s natural habitats and their indigenous species, is inviting applications to financially support organizations and individuals doing seminal work towards protecting and conserving India’s threatened wildlife and natural habitats.
As per the statement, The Habitats Trust Grants, with a total prize purse of Rs 3.20 crore will be given in three categories with the aim of securing India’s rich biodiversity.
The application portal for the Grants will remain open from June 23, 2022, to August 5, 2022, and forms can be filled out online and accessed from https://www.thehabitatstrust.org/.
Rushikesh Chavan, Head of The Habitats Trust said, “The need to conserve biodiversity is pressing as India stares at an unprecedented crisis when it comes to mitigating the biggest challenges that humanity faces."