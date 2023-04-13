‘This year we are expecting a bumper oilseed crop’

Anantnag: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today inaugurated “Sarson Utsav” besides launching Kharif Campaign-2023.
The Agriculture Department Kashmir celebrated the Utsav at Subhanpora, Arwani Bijbehara.
In his address, ACS said that the department has been working on a blueprint from last more than two years to bring more and more areas under the cultivation of oilseeds (mustard). In this regard, this year more than 1 lakh 40 thousand hectares of land has been brought under oilseed cultivation.
Atal Dulloo said that to minimize dependence on the import of edible oils from other parts of the country, the department has planned a program under the national oilseed mission wherein several incentives including distribution of free seed, technical assistance, farm machines are being introduced to promote and strengthen the cultivation of oilseed (mustard) in the region. 'This year we are expecting a bumper oil seed crop which will contribute towards socio-economic transformation of the farming community of the region besides generating employment opportunities for the educated youth of the UT', he added.
ACS highlighted the importance of the value addition of oilseed (mustard) saying that the department is endeavouring to promote it as a brand. He said that under a recently approved holistic agriculture development program special attention is being given to the development of oilseed cultivation in the region.
Atal Dulloo said that the oilseed crop has created agri-tourism opportunities in Kashmir Valley, contributing to the increasing tourist footfall in the region. He said that the department has already introduced a marketing model for agriculture crops and other agri products. The farmers are being provided with the best possible marketing options for their produce at their doorsteps so that they can fetch the maximum possible returns for their produce, he added.
While talking about the start of the Kharif campaign, ACS said that the department is making all efforts to ensure that the maximum area is brought under cultivation of Kharif crops and farmers’ income is increased.