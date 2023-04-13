‘This year we are expecting a bumper oilseed crop’

Atal Dulloo said that to minimize dependence on the import of edible oils from other parts of the country, the department has planned a program under the national oilseed mission wherein several incentives including distribution of free seed, technical assistance, farm machines are being introduced to promote and strengthen the cultivation of oilseed (mustard) in the region. 'This year we are expecting a bumper oil seed crop which will contribute towards socio-economic transformation of the farming community of the region besides generating employment opportunities for the educated youth of the UT', he added.

ACS highlighted the importance of the value addition of oilseed (mustard) saying that the department is endeavouring to promote it as a brand. He said that under a recently approved holistic agriculture development program special attention is being given to the development of oilseed cultivation in the region.