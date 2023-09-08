Time magazine’s 1st-ever top 100 AI list honours Indian talent

The youngest individual recognised in the list is 18-year-old Indian-American Sneha Revanur, who recently met with the Joe Biden Administration as part of her work leading Encode Justice, a youth-led movement organizing for ethical AI. Revanur is often called the "Greta Thunberg of AI”. Neal Khosla, who co-founded telehealth startup Curai Health in 2017, is also on the list.

Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani, Co-Founders of Wadhwani AI, have also been named on the list.