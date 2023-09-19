Titan Eye+ launches 1st store in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 19: Titan Eye+, launched its store in Srinagar. Titan Eye+ now has two stores in J&K and is rapidly expanding its footprint to make quality eye care accessible to all.
A statement said that the store was inaugurated by Nirmal Lobo, Regional Business Head for North EyeCare division.
The store is located at City Walk Mall and brings the best of eye care. It offers an enhanced shopping experience and is equipped to suit the varied needs of the customer. The brand offers a range of innovative products such as Titan EyeX - it’s latest smart eyewear, anti-fog and anti-viral lenses amongst many, all of it at the starting price of just Rs 999.
The store also provides high-precision Titan lenses and customized powered sunglasses. Customers can avail of the facility of Free Zero Error Eye Testing, conducted by optometrists who are trained and certified by the world-famous Sankara Nethralaya.
Saumen Bhaumik, CEO EyeCare Division, Titan Company Limited said “With the launch of this store in Srinagar, we are heading rapidly towards our plan of 1000 stores across 400+ cities. Through our expertise and experience, we have strived to reach more consumers in Gujarat and provide them with the best services in eyecare.”