Top 25 stocks in NSE 500 which gained over 20% in August

New Delhi: Brightcom Group is the worst-performing stock in the NSE 500 in the month of August-- down 32 per cent.

As per research by BOB Economics Research, Tanla Platforms is down 18.5 per cent during the month, Vedanta is down 15.8 per cent, Medplus Health Services is down 15.4 per cent.

Among the other laggards, TCNS Clothing is down 13.3 per cent, Cummins India is down 13.2 per cent, Radico Khaitan is down 13 per cent, Redington is down 13 per cent, Borosil Renewables is down 12.8 per cent, Hindustan Petroleum is down 12 per cent, Bombay Burmah is down 11.8 per cent, Macrotech Developers is down 11.7 per cent, TCI Express id down 11.6 per cent, Apollo Tyres is down 10.3 per cent.

Among the best-performing stocks in August in NSE 500, RattanIndia Enterprises showed a gain of 52 per cent, Kalyan Jewellers gained 41 per cent, Swan Energy gained 38 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance gained 38 per cent, Cochin Shipyard gained 35 per cent, Gland Pharma gained 33 per cent, Apar Industries gained 32 per cent, Indian Railway Finance Corporation gained 31 per cent, BSE gained 31 per cent, Suzlon Energy is up 29.6 per cent, Archean Chemical is up 28.8 per cent, Vaibhav Global is up 28 per cent, Solar Industries is up 27 per cent.