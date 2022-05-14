Tourism Conference organised at Gurez

Srinagar: A tourism conference was organised today by the Indian Army and Hoteliers Association of Gurez at the Log Hut Cafe in Dawar with an aim to promote responsible tourism in the area and to educate the locals regarding various proactive initiatives being planned by the Indian Army and Civil Administration jointly to promote tourism in the Valley.
As per the statement, last year, this pristine valley witnessed a massive inflow of tourists owing to the incessant initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army and Civil Administration where in more than 15000 tourists visited Gurez as compared to approx 500 tourists in the year 2020.
“This year more than 50000 tourists are anticipated to flock this valley. Hence, a concentrated effort from the Tourism Department, Civil Administration, Indian Army and locals is being put in to develop the tourism infrastructure in Gurez,” it said.
“21 Hoteliers and youth from Dawar attended the conference and contributed by giving some unique suggestions and highlighting certain key issues for bringing Gurez on the tourism map of India,’ the statement adds.
“Issues discussed are as promotion of Gurez as an Adventure tourism hub. development of tourism infrastructure in terms of campsites and homestays, and promotion of Border Tourism. Conduct of Jashn-e-Gurez in June 2022. Conducting regular events throughout the year to attract tourists and extend the tourist season.”
“These issues are planned to be projected to the Director Tourism and Civil Administration through a Zoom call meeting being scheduled shortly in which the conduct of Gurez festival would also be discussed. A visit by the Deputy Director Tourism is also planned in the coming days to review the tourism infrastructure in Gurez,” it adds.