Tourism Conference organised at Gurez

Srinagar: A tourism conference was organised today by the Indian Army and Hoteliers Association of Gurez at the Log Hut Cafe in Dawar with an aim to promote responsible tourism in the area and to educate the locals regarding various proactive initiatives being planned by the Indian Army and Civil Administration jointly to promote tourism in the Valley.

As per the statement, last year, this pristine valley witnessed a massive inflow of tourists owing to the incessant initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army and Civil Administration where in more than 15000 tourists visited Gurez as compared to approx 500 tourists in the year 2020.