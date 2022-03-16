Tourism Department carries out promotional campaign at Gateway of India

Srinagar: On the sidelines of the three day long OTM being held at Mumbai, the Tourism Department carried out a promotional outreach programme at Gateway of India this morning.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo led the campaign during which publicity material was distributed among potential travellers and they were briefed about the tourism potential of the UT.
J&K Tourism Department was awarded for its best thematic pavilion for its Shikara themed stall. Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, Director, SKICC, Bakshi Javed Hymaun, Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta were present on the occasion.
Giving away the award, the organizers appreciated the efforts being made by the Department to attract tourists to Jammu & Kashmir.
Meanwhile, the J&K Pavillion at the OTM continued to be thronged by members of the travel fraternity and travel enthusiasts on a concluding day as well.