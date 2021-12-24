Tourism Department Kashmir organises Christmas Eve celebrations

Srinagar, Dec 24: The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir organised Christmas Eve Celebrations here at Institute of Hotel Management, Raj Bagh which witnessed creative bakers from different parts of Kashmir showing their talent and skill with their colourful Christmas themed cakes.
The cake baking competition which started on December 23 concluded today with 8 participants reaching the final round. The participants of the final round were awarded a cash prize of 20000 each and momentos.
Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez, Director Tourism Kashmir G N Itoo and others graced the occasion.
In this connection, the premises of the IHM was decorated with Merry Christmas themed buntings, flags, balloons and various kinds of banners giving a festive look on the occasion.
Secretary Tourism while speaking on the occasion said that it is a great tradition by the tourism department to start Christmas Eve celebrations and extended his greetings and wishes to the people and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sarmad Hafeez said that this is an invitation to all the people around the world to come and visit the beautiful place of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Tourism Department has lined up many activities for promotion of tourism sector and to attract a good number of travellers to J&K. He said that the department is throwing open many other potential areas for tourism activities and also upgrading the infrastructure to ensure memorable stay for the travellers.
Secretary Tourism said that this is the first time that Sonamarg along with all the winter tourism spots will be open this winter for the arrival of the tourists. Secretary congratulated the participants and said that he is impressed by their talent and the department will always provide the youngsters a platform to showcase their talent.
Director Tourism Kashmir G N Itoo said that the tourism department is committed to providing a hand-holding to the aspiring entrepreneurs.