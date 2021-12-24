Tourism Department Kashmir organises Christmas Eve celebrations

Sarmad Hafeez said that this is an invitation to all the people around the world to come and visit the beautiful place of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Tourism Department has lined up many activities for promotion of tourism sector and to attract a good number of travellers to J&K. He said that the department is throwing open many other potential areas for tourism activities and also upgrading the infrastructure to ensure memorable stay for the travellers.

Secretary Tourism said that this is the first time that Sonamarg along with all the winter tourism spots will be open this winter for the arrival of the tourists. Secretary congratulated the participants and said that he is impressed by their talent and the department will always provide the youngsters a platform to showcase their talent.