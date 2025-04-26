Tourism Department orders Kashmir’s tourism sector to waive all cancellation charges

Srinagar, Apr 26: In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, authorities have issued comprehensive directives requiring all tourism operators to provide full refunds and waive cancellation penalties for travellers modifying their plans.

The order comes as Kashmir grapples with widespread booking cancellations following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, one of Kashmir’s premier tourist destinations.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department’s circular, following guidance from the Union Tourism Ministry, leaves no room for ambiguity regarding operator responsibilities during this crisis.

The directive specifically states that “all tourist trade operators, including Hoteliers, Guest House owners, Homestay owners, Houseboat owners, Travel agents, and Excursion Agents” must refund booking amounts to affected tourists without imposing cancellation charges.

“In the aftermath of the recent incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir on 22.04.2025, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has emphasised that all tourism service providers must offer necessary assistance to tourists,” reads the official communication dated April 23. This unusual measure underscores the government’s concern about preserving Kashmir’s hard-won reputation as a safe tourist destination.

“Therefore, it is enjoined upon all the tourist trade operators, including Hoteliers/Guest House owners/Homestay owners/Houseboat owners/Travel agents/Excursion Agents etc., to refund any booking amount to tourists/affected stakeholders in the wake of present circumstances.”

The Union Tourism Secretary V. Vidyavathi’s directive has been dispatched to major stakeholders across the tourism ecosystem, including prominent online booking platforms that handle a significant portion of Kashmir tourism arrangements. The list of notified companies includes MakeMyTrip, Yatra, Goibibo, Clear Trip, EaseMyTrip, Ixigo, Airbnb, Agoda, Thrillopilia, Booking.com, and all Expedia Tourism and Hospitality Industry Associations.

Local tourism operators, many of whom are small family-run businesses that depend almost exclusively on the summer tourism window for their annual income, now face significant financial uncertainty. The Pahalgam area, renowned for its pristine landscapes and serving as a critical base for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage, typically attracts thousands of visitors during this period.

In addition to the refund policy, authorities are reportedly implementing enhanced security protocols across major tourist destinations throughout the Kashmir Valley. Police presence has been visibly increased at popular sites, transportation hubs, and along major tourist corridors to restore confidence among potential visitors.

Tourism officials express concern about potential long-term damage to Kashmir’s tourism brand, which had been experiencing remarkable growth following years of instability. Before this incident, booking data suggested 2025 would be a banner year for visitor numbers, continuing the positive trajectory established since pandemic restrictions were lifted.