Tourism Department organises cake competition on Christmas eve

Srinagar, Dec 23: As part of the year-end festivities and on the eve of Christmas, the Directorate of Tourism, organised a cake competition at the Institute of Hotel Management, Raj Bagh, here today.
The competition was based on two rounds-preliminary and final rounds which saw an encouraging participation from young enthusiasts from across the Kashmir valley. Many well-skilled entrepreneurs entered the final round.
With the start of the Christmas festival, different kinds of celebrations are going on in Kashmir valley and the Department of Tourism is organizing interesting activities to make the festival more joyful for the tourists and locals in the valley.
Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Hasseb was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed prizes among the winners of the competition.
In his address, the Director Tourism complimented the young boys and girls for participating in today’s competition. He said while on one hand the Department is promoting the local tourist potential, on the other hand it is providing a platform to young and budding creative minds to hone their talent.
Haseeb said this year the Department has planned a series of activities at many tourist destinations to make the winter vibrant and interesting for tourists and local visitors alike. He thanked the IHM for their support in holding the competition.
Principal, IHM, Qazi Shabir and other officers of the Tourism Department were present on the occasion.