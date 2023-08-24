Tourism Department participates in TTF Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Aug 23: With all its products and services, J&K Tourism Department is participating in the TTF Ahmedabad which got off this morning. More than 100 travel operators and other stakeholders from J&K are participating in the travel fair.
The Department has made elaborate arrangements for hosting the travel operators from the UT attending the travel fair. The stakeholders from the UT attending the travel fair have appreciated the Departments for the arrangements.
J&K Tourism at the TTF is represented by Director, Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta and Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, Malik Waseem Ahmed.
Earlier, a large number of visitors including travel agents and potential customers visited the JK Tourism stall at the TTF and evinced keen interest in the destinations, services and products offered.
Gujarat Tourism Minister, Mulu Bhai Bera; Gujarat Tourism Secretary, Hareet Shukla and Managing Director, Gujarat Tourism, Saurabh Padri among others visited the JK Tourism stall and appreciated the efforts of the Department.