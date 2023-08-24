Tourism Department participates in TTF Ahmedabad

The Department has made elaborate arrangements for hosting the travel operators from the UT attending the travel fair. The stakeholders from the UT attending the travel fair have appreciated the Departments for the arrangements.

J&K Tourism at the TTF is represented by Director, Tourism, Jammu, Vivekanand Rai; Director Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course, Manav Gupta and Deputy Director Tourism Kashmir, Malik Waseem Ahmed.