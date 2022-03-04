Tourism Department starts nationwide promotional campaign

Srinagar, Mar 4: The J&K Tourism Department has started its promotional campaign among the various tourism markets across the country.
In this connection, the Department has been participating in the three days Travel and Tourism Fair at Bangalore and India Travel Mart at Ahmedabad beginning today.
Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu, Natasha Kalsotra and CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, GhulamJeelaniZargar are attending the Tour & Travel Fair at Bangalore whiles as CEO, Rajouri Development Authority, VivekPuri and Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, AhsanulHaq are representing the Department at the India Travel Mart at Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Both the events started today and visitors exhibited keen interest in tourism products and services put on display. Both the events would last for three days during which there would be B2B meetings and interactions between officers and local stakeholders.
During their interactions with members of the travel fraternity, the officers apprised them about various tourism products available in J&K for tourists of any genre. They also apprised them about various initiatives taken by the UT Government post-Covid-19 for the revival of tourism, providing quality infrastructure and services to tourists visiting J&K.