Tourism Department starts promotional campaign in various cities across country

In this connection, a team of officers comprising Deputy Director, Tourism(Registration/Publicity), Kashmir, Dr. Ahsanul Haq Chishti and Deputy Director, Tourism(Publicity), Jammu, Naresh Kumar are in Chennai where they held back to back meetings with local tour operators, local media fraternity and even some prospective buyers of J&K tourism products.

During the meetings, the officers apprised the representatives of tour travel industry about the preparedness of the Jammu & Kashmir administration and tourism stakeholders in terms of COVID-19 protocol and precautions. They said soon after the outbreak of Covid-19, the UT administration prioritised the vaccination of tourism stakeholders including taxi operators, hoteliers, shikarawallas, tourist guides, ponywallas etc. and so far 95 per cent of all tourism stakeholders stand vaccinated.

On the diversified tourism products available in J&K, the officers informed that the Golfing circuit of Jammu & Kashmir comprising the iconic Royal Springs Golf Course, Pahalgam Golf Course, historic courses like the Gulmarg Golf Course and Kashmir Golf Course besides Jammu-Tawi Golf Course provides a rich and varied world class experience to visiting golfers which is unparalleled in rest of the country. More than seven golf tournaments of national and international standard are lined up for next two months which includes the prestigious PGTI-Pro tournament which is expected to witness participation of around 126 top golfers of the country and abroad. Currently all major cities in the country have direct air connectivity with Srinagar and Jammu airports.

Similarly this year, the officers informed that, adventure activities like trekking and rafting have picked pace among the adventure loving tourists and the Government has thrown open many more treks for exploration from this year. Niche tourism in Jammu & Kashmir is picking up with religious, heritage, adventure, golf etc. being on the enquiry list of prospective tourists. Many more new destinations are being explored and put on the tourism map of the UT.

The meetings were told that last winter and this summer an encouraging number of production houses from Southern states completed their shootings at various locations across J&K, particularly Kashmir. A vigorous advertisement campaign is being launched by the Department all across major cities of the country besides a calendar of festivals for the coming three months has been drawn up including the iconic autumn and winter festivals.

The team of officers on the occasion addressed the queries and questions of many of the participants who wanted to explore Jammu & Kashmir tourism.