Tourism Deptt concludes promotional campaign at Kolkata

The innovative method of promotion mesmerised the locals and invoked huge response from the local media, travel trade fraternity especially TAAB, TAAI and other travel bodies of Kolkata. The chariots were decorated with banners of J&K Tourism and officers/stakeholders of the Tourism Department wearing tourism promotional outfits sitting inside the chariots.

Before the Chariot ride, the team of officers led by Additional Secretary, Tourism, Waseem Raja briefed the local media outside the Victoria Palace about the purpose of organising the promotional campaign ahead of Durga Puja holidays and highlighted the products and services offered by J&K Tourism.

He informed the media about the introduction of new attractions in J&K like the recently inaugurated 2nd phase of Jammu ropeway from Mahamaya to Mubarak Mandi, cruise boat in Dal Lake and musical fountain in Dal Lake.

During the interactions, the visiting team of J&K Tourism officers Wasim Raja and Ambika Bali Assistant Director Tourism Katra laid emphasis on the diverse tourism products of the UT and its art, culture, cuisine, natural beauty, adventure. They invited the people of West Bengal to spend the coming Durga Puja holidays in J&K, which has always been their favourite destination. They hoped that the people of Kolkata will once again visit the beautiful UT and also explore the unexplored destinations of Gurez, Bungus, Doodpathri, Sanasar, Peer ki Galli, Bhaderwah, Bani, Sarthal among others and be mesmerized with the rich experience of JK Tourism.