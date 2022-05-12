Tourism Deptt cracks whip on erring service providers

The units were also served notices that action under relevant clauses of J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act and other legal action would follow for the violations and if course corrections are not done."

The team of officers comprised Deputy Directors, Registration Kashmir, Assistant Directors, Headquarters and Recreation, Assistant Director, Enforcement and other officials.

It may be recalled that the Department, after receiving several complaints by tourists and locals of overcharging and other service deficiencies constituted a Central Committee of officers to regulate the tourism services across Kashmir and ensure that proper services are delivered at reasonable prices.