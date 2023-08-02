Tourism Deptt organises South Kashmir Adventure event

Srinagar, Aug 2: The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir today commenced a two-day multi-activity event ‘South Kashmir Adventure’, aimed at promoting adventure tourism and environmental awareness in the region. The event was inaugurated today at South Kashmir’s scenic Kokernag.
Participants from various parts of the valley displayed remarkable enthusiasm in engaging in diverse activities such as cycling, mountain biking, ATV riding and off-roading. The event is not only aimed to encourage adventure seekers but also advocate astro-tourism in the region.
On first day, the expedition traversed through the locales, including Kokernag, Daksum, Sinthan Top, and returned to Kokernag for the night stay.
Tomorrow the expedition will start from Kokernag, to Achabal, Chatpal, and will conclude at Verinag. As a concluding ceremony at Verinag, the Directorate is organizing a cultural night where events like star gazing, musical event, and other entertainment activities will be held. The chosen route promises to showcase the natural splendor of the South Kashmir region.
The Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir, has extended heartfelt appreciation to all participants, stakeholders, and dedicated volunteers associated with the event. The Directorate also aims to pave the way for groundbreaking events like the South Kashmir Adventure in the future and also foster adventuresome pursuits within the Union Territory.