Tourism Deptt propagates investment opportunities in J&K

Bengaluru: Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed unprecedented growth in the recent past with a slew of historic initiatives being launched by the government here for steering the sector to new highs.

The UT administration under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, is making appropriate policy interventions to create investment opportunities in J&K for creating new infrastructure facilities and upgrading the existing ones through Private Participation for the overall growth of the Tourism sector to generate more employment opportunities.

To achieve the objective, the J&K Tourism department is all geared up to upscale its activities to promote Tourism and open up new verticals for which active engagement between the stakeholders from J&K and other states/UTs shall be organised on regular basis in all the regions of the country.