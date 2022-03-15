Tourism Deptt receives warm response in Mumbai

Srinagar: The participation of the J&K Tourism Department at the OTM Mumbai has been received warmly with the J&K stall getting thronged by visitors in huge numbers.
During a B2B session, the Tourism Department delegation comprising Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, Director, SKICC, Bakshi Javed Humayun and Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta briefed the delegates about the initiatives being taken by the UT administration to further promote tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.
The delegation apprised the audience about the new 75 destinations being worked out by the Department to further diversify the tourism product range of the UT besides throwing open new trekking routes and other infra upgradation.
They were informed about the success stories of tourism players post Covid-19 and also the plans to calendarise various events across the year so that tourists know about these in advance.
On the occasion, a heritage calendar designed by the Department was also unveiled and distributed among the delegates.
On the sidelines of the three day event, Dr. Itoo held separate meetings with representatives of Maharashtra Tour Operators Association(MTOA), Travel Agents Association of Pune(TAAP) and travel operators from Nasik and Nagpur and briefed them about the current status of tourism potential and market.
He also apprised them about the successful winter tourism witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir. Later in the day, he held a detailed meeting with representatives of Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Association of India(FHRAI) who expressed their desire to hold their next annual convention at Srinagar.
Meanwhile, the J&K Tourism stall at the OTM witnessed huge rush with a lot of travel operators and travel enthusiasts enquiring about the tourism products and services on display.
Minister of Tourism, Government of Maldives, Abdullah Mussam, Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, Dr. M. Mathiventhan and Mr. Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director, TTDC were among the dignitaries who visited the J&K stall.