Tourism Deptt receives warm response in Mumbai

Srinagar: The participation of the J&K Tourism Department at the OTM Mumbai has been received warmly with the J&K stall getting thronged by visitors in huge numbers.

During a B2B session, the Tourism Department delegation comprising Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, Director, SKICC, Bakshi Javed Humayun and Secretary, JTGC, Manav Gupta briefed the delegates about the initiatives being taken by the UT administration to further promote tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.