Tourism Deptt to organise Houseboat festival in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism is organising a two-day Houseboat festival beginning Wednesday.
The festival would have components of local Music, food, art, and culture besides showcasing and emphasising the heritage value of Houseboats.
The main highlights of the two-day festival would be the display of live music, and the putting up of an Art gallery besides showcasing varied culinary and cuisine specialities.
Traditional folk music, a Floating stage and water screen on Dal waters, an illuminated shikara carnival and live musical performances would also be part of the two-day festival.
In this connection, Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb today reviewed the arrangements put in place for holding the festival and showcasing varied components of tourism to the visitors.
Addressing the meeting, the Director Tourism said Houseboats have played a unique role in attracting tourists from across the globe. He said the Kashmir Valley’s famed and intricately carved houseboats, which over the decades have emerged as dream stay for honeymooners, will be this winter season’s main attraction.
Fazlul Haseeb reviewed the logistics and creative components of the two-day festival and impressed upon the concerned to synergise their ideas to make the festival a grand success.