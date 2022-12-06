Tourism Deptt to organise Houseboat festival in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism is organising a two-day Houseboat festival beginning Wednesday.

The festival would have components of local Music, food, art, and culture besides showcasing and emphasising the heritage value of Houseboats.

The main highlights of the two-day festival would be the display of live music, and the putting up of an Art gallery besides showcasing varied culinary and cuisine specialities.

Traditional folk music, a Floating stage and water screen on Dal waters, an illuminated shikara carnival and live musical performances would also be part of the two-day festival.