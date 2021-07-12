Tourism Deptt to promote Rural Tourism across Kashmir: Itoo

Srinagar: The Department of Tourism is initiating several steps to promote rural tourism across Kashmir Division.

This was stated by Director Tourism J&K, Dr G N Ittoo while chairing a meeting in this regard. The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Tourism Registration, Deputy Director (M&W) and other senior officials of the department.

Speaking during the meeting, Director Tourism said that J&K has vast potential in the rural tourism sector and there is dire need to assess on spot feasibility and tourism potential of these areas.

Itoo maintained that the rural areas need to be selected as new sites of attraction for the tourists so that the rural people are benefited from the process of tourism. He added that rural tourism is one of the important options before us to strengthen the rural economy.

The Director delved upon the officers that under rural tourism, villages can be designed in such a way that fresh and non-polluting environment, traditions, village handicraft, village folk dance and music, painting and sculpture, history of the region, nature of local work and technology use, architecture, education system, religion, dress, leisure activities and other related things can attract tourists from outside.

He further highlighted that the department is identifying, exploring and developing so far hidden tourist destinations to provide tourists with more options for recreation.

He added that many new trekking routes have been opened in rural and far off areas of Kashmir so that the local populace of these areas is benefited which in turn will improve their economic conditions.