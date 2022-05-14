Tourism Deptt warns services providers against overcharging

Srinagar: Continuing with its efforts to check overpricing of tourism services by service providers, a team of officers of the Tourism Department today conducted checks of various hotels in the city to check the services and their pricing being offered to visitors.
During the checking, the team of officers inspected some prominent hotels in the city. The units were served notices under relevant clauses of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act for many of the deficiencies, including, unjustifiable tariff slabs and fines were slapped on the spot.
It may be recalled that the Department, after receiving several complaints by tourists and locals of overcharging and other service deficiencies has constituted a Central Committee of officers to regulate the tourism services across Kashmir and ensure that proper services are delivered at reasonable prices.
The drive of the Committee is planned to intensify in the coming days.
The Department has cautioned all the service providers against overcharging, cheating or touting while appealing to them to conduct their business within the highest hospitality traditions of the place and not let the law enforcement agencies take any action against them for any violation.