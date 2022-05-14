Tourism Deptt warns services providers against overcharging

Srinagar: Continuing with its efforts to check overpricing of tourism services by service providers, a team of officers of the Tourism Department today conducted checks of various hotels in the city to check the services and their pricing being offered to visitors.

During the checking, the team of officers inspected some prominent hotels in the city. The units were served notices under relevant clauses of the J&K Registration of Tourist Trade Act for many of the deficiencies, including, unjustifiable tariff slabs and fines were slapped on the spot.