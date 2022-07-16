Tourism Secy visits Manasbal, reviews facilities, footfall

Manasbal, July 16: Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez visited Manasbal here and took a detailed on-the-spot review of the infrastructure facilities available to the tourists around the famous lake.
Director Tourism, Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo; CEO, Wullar Manasbal Development Authority and other concerned officers accompanied the Tourism Secretary during his visit.
Speaking during the review, Sarmad Hafeez said Manasbal lake holds a special place on the tourist map of Jammu and Kashmir and tourists have visited the place have fond memories of this lake. He said to celebrate the importance of Manasbal lake and attract the attention of tourists, a festival would soon be held on its banks.
Referring to the changed scenario in the tourism sector, Secretary Tourism stressed upon the officers of the Tourism Department to hold capacity-building programmes for local youth and those engaged with the trade locally so that tourists coming to the place are served better, guided properly and treated professionally when they come to this place.
Saramd Hafeez said that short and long-term measures are being taken by the Department to give a flip to the tourism sector that shall change the socio-economic condition of the people.
Later, interacting with local stakeholders, he impressed upon them to take benefit of the recently notified Homestay policy and register themselves to get engaged in income generation programmes.