Tourism Secy visits Manasbal, reviews facilities, footfall

Referring to the changed scenario in the tourism sector, Secretary Tourism stressed upon the officers of the Tourism Department to hold capacity-building programmes for local youth and those engaged with the trade locally so that tourists coming to the place are served better, guided properly and treated professionally when they come to this place.

Saramd Hafeez said that short and long-term measures are being taken by the Department to give a flip to the tourism sector that shall change the socio-economic condition of the people.