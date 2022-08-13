'Tourism will take Kashmir to prosperity'

No visitor can contest the description of Kashmir as the paradise on earth-its tall snow-clad mountains, tall swinging chinars, birds, animals, flowers, trees laden with fruits and, above all, its tall and beautiful people endowed with talent and grace.

The present government believes Kashmir has no spot, howsoever neglected hitherto, which is without tourism potential. It has earmarked four such areas for this purpose. It includes the farm sector which, perhaps, nowhere in the world is included among tourist attractions. It is a new idea which certainly will attract tourists - depends on how the publicity material is designed for different target countries.

Eco-tourism is another area. It is a very wide area. It will include the whole economic activity by which the Kashmiris live. The eco-tourism will show tourists their talent for carving and designing motifs on wood, woollens, carpets and warm clothes- all reflecting their inner soul.