TPH Orient Group launches new products

As per the company’s statement issued here, It is one of the companies established in 1946 before independence. Which leads the industries in India in the manufacture and supply of many engineering products (especially printing machines).

“This company was founded by Late Kishan Das Kohli. Today the printing machine is working efficiently not only in India but also in 60 countries of the world. (TPH) has been in existence since independent India till now and has created a great reputation in the industry for the quality of its products. Due to the better quality in the industry, TPH Orient is now a conglomerate of several industries.”