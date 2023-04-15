TPH Orient Group launches new products

Faridabad, Apr 15: The Printers House Private Limited (TPH) Orient Group Company announced the launch of new products of solar energy panel plant, defense equipment and printing/packaging.
As per the company’s statement issued here, It is one of the companies established in 1946 before independence. Which leads the industries in India in the manufacture and supply of many engineering products (especially printing machines).
“This company was founded by Late Kishan Das Kohli. Today the printing machine is working efficiently not only in India but also in 60 countries of the world. (TPH) has been in existence since independent India till now and has created a great reputation in the industry for the quality of its products. Due to the better quality in the industry, TPH Orient is now a conglomerate of several industries.”
“TPH, which has mastered making printing machines, has started production on Saturday by setting up an industry to make solar energy panels, besides packaging machines, defense aircraft components and printing/packaging. Which was inaugurated by Union Minister of State Krishnapal Gurjar, Union Minister of State Fagan Singh Kulaste, State Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma with their lotuses.”
“The company’s director Rishabh Kohli told that till now the vast majority of solar panels were imported from abroad as well, but now TPH is doing this production in-house. By doing this, we will be able to help fulfil the dream of a self-reliant India. We will also play an important role in the defense sector by making parts for the Tejasva fighter plane and hopefully many other parts. This step of the company will set a new precedent not only in Delhi NCR but in the whole of India.”
“This plant of solar energy panels is the second largest plant in North India, which has a capacity of 400 MW per year now expanding to 1 GW. With this production of solar energy panels, a new revolution is sure to come in the energy sector. With this, the light will shine in villages and far-flung areas,” reads the statement.