Trade body Sopore takes up issues of town with Director ULB

Sopore: The trade body of Sopore under the presidentship of Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie met with Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir Mathoora Masoom on Saturday and had a threadbare discussion on several issues and problems faced by the locals in Sopore.

The group of traders raised the issues of waste management, garbage dumping in the town, and paucity of manpower in Municipal Council Sopore besides defunct street lights.