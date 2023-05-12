Traders anticipate brisk sales at refurbished Polo View market

Srinagar, May 12: The Polo View market recently had a facelift, and the traders there are anticipating strong business in the days to come as a result of the renovated location's potential for more footfall.
According to the traders at Polo View Market, the trade community has so far seen a decline in business as a result of the market's ongoing construction work. They expressed their current optimism that the renowned market's makeover will bring in more shoppers.
The eagerly anticipated market rehabilitation project was officially launched on Friday by Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor, ManojSinha. Following the implementation of the smart city initiatives intended to improve Srinagar's commercial area, he said that LalChowk marketplaces will resemble those in Delhi, Chandigarh, and other cities.
The market, according to traders, is the first pedestrian market of its sort and will aid in boosting trade, which has been on the wane in recent years. They claimed to have waited patiently while the project was being completed, and now they are hoping that consumers will demonstrate their love and thanks by coming to the market in large numbers.
“We have cooperated with Smart City officials for a long time to realize the dream of this renovated market. This will be first of a kind market where people can shop and spend some quality time. The market has been equipped with a number of facilities, and we want it to be a hub of local and non-local shoppers. We have suffered from a business slump lately, and we are hopeful that the market will attract many customers in the coming days,” said SaklainKawos, Spokesperson Polo View Traders Association.
He said that all the traders are ready to welcome customers as the construction work in the market has been completed.
“Customers were staying away from this market due to construction work earlier. Now I want to tell them that the market is ready to welcome them with all the facilities,” he added.
Officials from Srinagar Smart City said that the market will be one of a kind, with multiple facilities which will make it accessible and attractive.
“Polo View High Street-First completely pedestrian & wire free market in Srinagar, getting ready to welcome you. Universal access, separate, underground sewerage & drainage networks, Underground electricity & communication lines, facade improvement of buildings, public convenience all part of it,” CEO Srinagar Smart City, AtharAamir Khan said in a tweet.