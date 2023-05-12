Traders anticipate brisk sales at refurbished Polo View market

The market, according to traders, is the first pedestrian market of its sort and will aid in boosting trade, which has been on the wane in recent years. They claimed to have waited patiently while the project was being completed, and now they are hoping that consumers will demonstrate their love and thanks by coming to the market in large numbers.

“We have cooperated with Smart City officials for a long time to realize the dream of this renovated market. This will be first of a kind market where people can shop and spend some quality time. The market has been equipped with a number of facilities, and we want it to be a hub of local and non-local shoppers. We have suffered from a business slump lately, and we are hopeful that the market will attract many customers in the coming days,” said SaklainKawos, Spokesperson Polo View Traders Association.