Traders asked to disclose sugar stocks every week

New Delhi: Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has made it mandatory for sugar traders, wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers, and processors of sugar to update their stocks on the portal every week.
They have been asked to update stock positions on the portal immediately and then every Monday.
“Directorate of Sugar and Vegetable Oils, Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in exercise of powers conferred by Section 3 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 (10 of 1955) read with clause 4 and 5 of the Sugar (Control) Order, 1966, directs Sugar traders, wholesaler, retailers, big chain retailer, processors of sugar to update their stock position on the portal (http://esugar.nic.in/ss.mp/sp.html) immediately and then on every Monday,” the order mentioned.
“All the respective legal entities shall ensure that stocks are regularly and correctly disclosed on the portal,” it further added.