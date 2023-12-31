Traders Association Lal Chowk constitutes Interim Body

Srinagar, Dec 31: A new interim body was formed by shopkeepers of Court Road Lal Chowk in Srinagar today.

A statement said that the traders association has been headless since ex-president Mohammad Yusuf Khan retired in August this year. Khan was appointed as president of the association in 2019.

“Earlier we had nobody who would raise voice for us in these months. A new trader body is need of the hour which will be vital for resolving our issues,” according to the statement.

It said that a signature campaign was held on December 26 in which every shopkeeper participated and collectively called for new elections.

“A new interim body was formed for the welfare of traders and the early conduct of elections in the association. Mohammad Lateef Lone was chosen as the President, Athar Yameen Narwari and Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan as general secretary, Sheikh Niyazi as treasurer, Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat as Publicity Secretary and Mohammad Lateef Bhat as organiser.”

“We hope the elections are conducted as soon as possible so that the issues of traders in Court Road Lal Chowk are raised and resolved at the earliest,” the traders said.

“It is an honor to assume the role of President of the Association. I am committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and positive change within our community. Together, we can achieve new heights and make a lasting impact,” Lone said.