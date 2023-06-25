Traders complain of business slump ahead of Eid

Srinagar: Altaf Ahmad, a clothes retailer in Hazratbal, used to engage two salesmen in anticipation of the Eid rush days before the Festival.
On Sunday, he claims that half of the day has already passed and that he has just entertained one client. Due to a downturn in business, according to Altaf, whose store is a short distance from Hazratbal Shrine, this year's Eid doesn't feel particularly festive due to a lesser rush of people and a dip in sales witnessed by the traders.
“I would hardly get time to have my meals when Eid used to be around. This year, we are a few days away from Eid, and the otherwise busy market in Srinagar’s Hazratbal wears a deserted look."
"There are so many reasons for this, including inflation, COVID lockdown days, and other reasons that we have seen over the years. It may look like we are prospering on TV screens, but in the real sense, people in Kashmir are facing a huge economic crisis,” Altaf said.
Similar to Altaf, many shopkeepers in Kashmir, particularly those in the city's main Lal-Chowk, feel uneasy as a result of subpar business. The traders claim that much as it did during the last Eid Ul Fitr, activity on the Smart City project is impeding their operations this Eid.
“There used to be crazy rush ahead of Eid, and the pictures of traffic jams and Eid rush used to be all over the media. You can see how the Lalcowk market has been looking ahead to Eid for the past few weeks. Be it street vendors, shopkeepers, or other small-time businesses, everyone is feeling this business slump,” said a shopkeeper at Lalchowk.
Aijaz Shahdar, president of Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA), said that 90 per cent of the business is affected this Eid. He said general traders and retailers are facing the brunt of this business slump.
“Past few years have been tough for the business in general. This Eid, we were expecting some business, but nothing like that happened. Be it the clothing business, or retailers, everything is crippled, and these are businesses that used to peak during Eid. Due to inflation and other issues, the earnings of people have been reduced, and it has affected the purchasing power of shoppers. In addition to that, as the business is moving online, offline trade has been affected," Shahdar said.