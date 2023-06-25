Traders complain of business slump ahead of Eid

Srinagar: Altaf Ahmad, a clothes retailer in Hazratbal, used to engage two salesmen in anticipation of the Eid rush days before the Festival.

On Sunday, he claims that half of the day has already passed and that he has just entertained one client. Due to a downturn in business, according to Altaf, whose store is a short distance from Hazratbal Shrine, this year's Eid doesn't feel particularly festive due to a lesser rush of people and a dip in sales witnessed by the traders.

“I would hardly get time to have my meals when Eid used to be around. This year, we are a few days away from Eid, and the otherwise busy market in Srinagar’s Hazratbal wears a deserted look."

"There are so many reasons for this, including inflation, COVID lockdown days, and other reasons that we have seen over the years. It may look like we are prospering on TV screens, but in the real sense, people in Kashmir are facing a huge economic crisis,” Altaf said.