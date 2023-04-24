Traders complain of business slump; demand special financial sops

Srinagar: Kashmir-based traders have urged the government to offer financial support in several ways to the business community in order to correct the long-term economic downturn.

The business community members have complained that there is a slump in business. They said that the Covid pandemic has already caused problems over the last several years, according to the traders, and now work on numerous construction projects in Srinagar, Kashmir’s commercial centre, has negatively further impacted the business.

President, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Kashmir, Farhan Kitab, stated that in COVID, traders were granted some relaxation, including relaxation in payment of loans and bills, and they want similar measures in place right away since all traders are currently experiencing a downturn in business.

According to Kitab, “When the commercial hub of Kashmir is impacted by various development projects, it creates a domino effect and affects trade in other districts as well because all are connected and trading with one another.”