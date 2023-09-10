Traders demand relocation of IT office to Anantnag

"Anantnag is the second largest business hub of Kashmir Valley after Srinagar and in the year 2009, an Income Tax Office was opened and inaugurated by the then Chairman, CBDT to provide effective taxpayer services to the assesses of South Kashmir covering four districts of Kashmir Valley namely Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam," the statement issued by All Traders and Manufacturers Association Anantnag said.

"However, the office has been recently shifted from Anantnag (Kashmir division) to Udhampur (Jammu division), a station more than 250 Kms away and connected by only one road link that passes through hilly terrains & remaining blocked for days frequently. Anantnag is an easily accessible location for the taxpayers of south Kashmir and the present office location is causing great inconvenience to all stakeholders."