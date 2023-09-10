Traders demand relocation of IT office to Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 10: Anantnag Trade Association and Business community have appealed Commissioner Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT- Income Tax Department) to reverse its decision to shift the Income Tax Office from Anantnag to Udhampur.
"Anantnag is the second largest business hub of Kashmir Valley after Srinagar and in the year 2009, an Income Tax Office was opened and inaugurated by the then Chairman, CBDT to provide effective taxpayer services to the assesses of South Kashmir covering four districts of Kashmir Valley namely Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam," the statement issued by All Traders and Manufacturers Association Anantnag said.
"However, the office has been recently shifted from Anantnag (Kashmir division) to Udhampur (Jammu division), a station more than 250 Kms away and connected by only one road link that passes through hilly terrains & remaining blocked for days frequently. Anantnag is an easily accessible location for the taxpayers of south Kashmir and the present office location is causing great inconvenience to all stakeholders."
"The current office in Udhampur necessitates significant travel, which often results in unnecessary expenses and delays for taxpayers, including our members. Due to the large distance coupled with the bad condition of the hilly road, the risk is averse and therefore the compliance becomes lacklustre. Correction of challans, appeal effect, PAN duplications and other taxpayer services for the assessees of the South Kashmir area, have become cumbersome and time-consuming processes resulting in delayed compliances."
"We earnestly request the Chairman, CBDT to consider our plea for the shifting of the Income Tax Office to Anantnag so as to expedite the resolution of the key issues, particularly those related to PAN correction, challan correction, appeal effect, and physical compliances. Our association is ready and willing to provide any necessary cooperation or information to facilitate this relocation process," the statement said.