Traders hold protest against GST Council in Jammu

Jammu, July 16: Members of Traders Federation Warehouse Nehru Market today protested against GST Council for imposing a 5 percent tax.
Demanding rollback of the tax, the traders took out a protest march in Ware House Nehru Market demanding that the eatables in which a 5 percent tax has been imposed should be withdrawn.
He said that the non-branded eatables and rations should not be taxed as it would affect the general public mostly the poor and hence, it would not be beneficial for them.
He said that “If the tax continues on the unbranded goods, it would affect 85 per cent of the population and it is not in favour of the people. If the GST council does not roll back the tax, we will intensify our agitation.”